'Carry the Load' treks through San Antonio to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO — Members from Carry the Load walked and biked through San Antonio Sunday, as part of a cross-country, five-route trek across the 48 continental states to raise awareness for the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Carry the Load was founded in 2011 by Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, two veteran Navy SEALs, as a mission to “restore the true meaning of Memorial Day,” according to its website, beginning with the Dallas Memorial March, which featured approximately 400 participants and raised close to $50,000.