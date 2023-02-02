Since both individuals involved in the crash are dead, no criminal charges will be pursued, and this case has been closed.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton Police officer killed last October was hit by a driver going nearly 90 mph, according to an update from the department on Thursday.

Officer Steve Nothem and Richard Parker were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Oct. 18, 2022, Carrollton officials said.

The department's investigation revealed the vehicle Parker was driving had its cruise control set at 88 mph, and there were no signs of evasive action prior to Parker’s vehicle impacting Nothem’s patrol vehicle.

Records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner also revealed Parker had multiple prescription medications and other non-prescription drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

On the night of the crash, Nothem had arrived to back up a fellow officer on a DWI arrest at 1905 E. PGBT westbound when Parker hit Nothem's squad car at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothem was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures by both his fellow officers and Carrollton Fire Rescue.

The Carrollton Police Department said Nothem II leaves behind a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons and a 1-year-old daughter.