Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified

The police department said the officer was helping with a DWI investigation when he was hit by a driver. That driver was also pronounced dead.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said.

The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.

The crash happened on the turnpike near Josey Lane at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver who hit Nothem's vehicle, 82-year-old Phillip Parker, of Carrollton, died at the scene, police said.

Rex Redden, the city's executive director of public safety who is serving as acting police chief, said Nothem was a husband and a father to four children. He had served the Carrollton Police Department for almost three years.

Nothem leaves behind a 13-year-old son, twin 6-year-old sons and a 1-year-old daughter, police said. He was previously a police officer in Grand Chute, Wisc., and he had served as a U.S. Marine.

"This officer served valiantly," Redden said. "We all know the heavy risk in public safety today, especially out on our highways."

Nothem's death is the first line-of-duty officer death in the city's history. As his body was taken into the medical examiner's office, his fellow officers lined up for a somber salute.

The officer's death marks the second week in a row of tragedy for North Texas police departments.

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano was killed last week while driving to work. He was struck head-on by a driver on Spur 408 in southwest Dallas. The driver who struck Arellano was going the wrong way on the highway.

Arellano's funeral mass service was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson.

We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight. He was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation when... Posted by Carrollton Texas Police Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022