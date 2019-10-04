CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — A 50-year-old school district employee in Carrizo Springs is dead and an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing. Texas Ranger Jose Balderas said Carlos Pena was found dead in his home in Asherton shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The name of the detained man has not been released but Balderas said investigators are trying to verify whether he was a current or former student in the school district.

Law enforcement officers went to the home after a 911 call asking for assistance, Balderas said, adding there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers reported that on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at approximately 10:46pm, the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible stabbing in the 100 block of School Street in Asherton, Texas.

DPS Texas Highway Patrol, along with Dimmit County SO Deputies arrived on scene and discovered Carlos Pena, age 50, of Asherton, Texas deceased inside his residence.

A male subject was detained at the scene and remains a person of interest.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office.