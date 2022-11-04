Galveston County counselor missing since March 18 found safe near Nashville, local sheriff reports

Caroline Gaddis had been missing since March 18, and her family was worried something bad happened to her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A Galveston County counselor who'd been missing since March 18 has been found safe in Tennessee.

Caroline Gaddis, 39, was found at a gas station east of Nashville, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Gaddis was checked out and determined to be OK. No other details were released.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on March 18.

We first told you about Gaddis late last month after family members pleaded for help finding her.

Her parents told us she was last seen leaving her office in Galveston on March 18 and they hadn't heard from her since. They were contacted by her employer when she didn't show up for work. A co-worker said Gaddis had called in sick the day before she disappeared.

“There’s just kind of a valley from the beginning and your mind is just spinning,” father Bob Gaddis told us on March 28. “What happened here?”

Gaddis' car was gone and her cell phone was turned off.

Her parents contacted League City police and EquuSearch.

Officers did a welfare check but didn't find any signs of foul play at the woman's apartment in League City.

Her father said she left behind some things that made them suspicious.

“She had a packed overnight bag with clothes in it, cosmetics, her hairdryer, her brush, things that as a woman you don’t typically leave behind, no matter how big of a rush you’re in.”

Texas EquuSearch volunteers had assisted in the search for Gaddis.