SAN ANTONIO — Carlos Uresti has filed notice that he will appeal his eleven fraud convictions, the former State Senator confirmed to KENS 5 Tuesday.

The San Antonio Democrat was found guilty by a jury in February in connection with FourWinds Logistics, a now-defunct oilfield services company found to have set up a Ponzi scheme.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month.

His co-defendant, Gary Cain, was sentenced to 68 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered Cain to pay, jointly and severally with Carlos Uresti, $6,345,441 in restitution.

Uresti's political career spans two decades. He was first elected in 1997 as State Representative. In 2006, he was elected to the State Senate. In 2016, Uresti was re-elected for a term that ran through 2020.

Since his conviction, Uresti has stepped down from the State Senate.

Uresti released a statement after stepping down. It reads, in part:

"Moving forward, my priority will be to continue to ensure justice is done and working to help children across Texas. During the last year, some of the media has been unfair, inaccurate, or sensational when it was hurtful, not necessary or simply not true. Nonetheless, I know what I did and what I did not do.

It has always been my intention to do what was right for the constituents of District 19 and for Texas. To the extent any of you feel I let you down, please grant me forgiveness."

© 2018 KENS