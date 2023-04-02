Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks

Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks.

Carlos is described as a Hispanic teenager who has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie-style sweatshirt, gray Jordans tennis shoes, and a black backpack, according to a flyer posted on Texas EquuSearch's Facebook page.

If anyone has any information on Carlos' whereabouts or any information on his disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

