Care facility worker accused of assaulting disabled patient

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is accused of assaulting a special-needs patient at a local care facility, according to arrest documents.

The arrest affidavit says the assault happened in December at a state-supported living facility in San Antonio. The center helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 54-year-old Natalia Gomez is charged with injury to the disabled.

The documents say the victim is 31 years old with minimal ability to communicate, has physical limitations and uses sign language to communicate.

San Antonio Police say there is video showing the suspect kicking the woman in the face and the victim is heard on the video screaming in pain. Police say they could hear the victim possibly being punched and slapped.

Gomez is currently out of jail on bond.

