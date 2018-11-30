SAN ANTONIO — Seguin Police are warning people after a credit card skimmer was found in San Antonio.

Police say the skimmer was attached to a standalone ATM machine inside a convenience store.

The devices are attached to ATM machines or gas pumps with double sided tape. They can have memory cards, download ports and an integrated pinhole camera aimed at the keypad to steal your pin number.

Once a card is swiped, the data is captured on a SIM card which is later downloaded.

Police are asking customers to closely monitor their bank accounts and credit card statements for any suspicious activity.

© 2018 KENS