SAN ANTONIO — Smash! Grab! Go!

It only takes a few tools and a few seconds for an experienced car thief to break in and slip out with a stolen ride. It happens year-round, but most commonly in the month of July, which is why it has been designated the National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, more than 6,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year and more than 1,700 reported stolen in the first quarter of this year.

LaTasha Crawford is a local entrepreneur, who said her 1997 Infiniti Q45 was stolen from her gated apartment complex on San Antonio’s northeast side.

“Right away, I thought there was a towing done, and none of the towing companies had it, so it was definitely stolen,” she said. “One thing we do know is that the vehicle was serviced. Someone did get an oil change done on the car, so it is somewhere around the city.”

So, why do auto thefts rise with the summer temperatures each year? SAPD detectives suggest two reasons—school is out, and many criminals busted for stealing cars are older teenagers. Secondly, shoppers tend to make the mistake of leaving items visible in their vehicles when they’re out and about.

Allstate offered the following tips so car thieves in your neighborhood will make a U-turn before going after your ride.

1. Lock It Up and Roll ‘Em Up – An unlocked door or rolled-down window gives thieves fast access to everything in the car. Also, never leave your vehicle running or the smart key inside the car while it is unattended.

2. Look Around – Park in well-lit areas of the parking lot or street. Look for safety benefits, like security cameras or pedestrian activity. Lights, cameras and law-abiding citizens are turn-offs for thieves.

3. Hide it First or Take It Along – If it’s too bulky to keep in your possession, store valuable items in the trunk of the car or out of sight—and do it before you park. Waiting to hide valuables until you’ve arrived can allow a thief to watch where you stow your stuff.

4. Deter Thieves – Consider installing an audible alarm system and a visible anti-theft device. Car thieves tend to avoid cars with alarms or anti-theft devices because they attract attention when they go off. Check with your insurance provider, because you may receive a discount on your auto insurance for some of these devices.

For more information on how to keep your car safe this summer, check these tips from Kelley Blue Book.

