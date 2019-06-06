A carjacking leads to a chase across the city and one of the suspects has not been detained.

The chase happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday. Police saw the vehicle on Blanco Road and Oblate Drive.

The stolen vehicle drove around the North Star mall area and cut over to 281 south towards Mulberry Road, speeding to the east side.

The vehicle was pulled over on Vine Street where two men were arrested. Two other suspects, both women, were found on Cooper Street and taken into custody.

Police are still looking for one male suspect.