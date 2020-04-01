SAN ANTONIO —

A woman's house was severely damaged after a car smashed through her living room, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Dorie Street on the city's east side.

Police said the woman was asleep when she heard a "thunderous boom." She walked into her living room to find it completely destroyed.

Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was loading items into a vehicle, helping his family move two houses down.

While he was driving, he told police the car started to malfunction. He lost control and crashed into the woman's home, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident and police are calling this an accident.

The homeowner was immediately surrounded by friend and church members who offered her shelter and anything she needs while recovering.

