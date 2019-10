SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who they say plowed a vehicle into a local church, left the car and took off.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Walzem near Gibbs Sprawl Road on the northeast side.

Authorities said the owner of the car was on scene with authorities, but deputies did not confirm if the owner knew the driver of the vehicle.

The damage to the church is extensive, but no repair estimate was given.