At least six people were injured, and four were left in critical condition Tuesday after a car plowed into a west-side bus stop, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they were first alerted to the crash scene at 11:09 a.m. At least nine units continued to the scene at Zarzamora and Culebra around 12:15 p.m.

Police told KENS 5 that they had limited details and were continuing to investigate the scene. Preliminary reports from police indicated that a person traveling westbound down Culebra lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a row of people waiting at a bus stop.

The car ended up gliding past and crashing onto a concrete barrier nearby.

Four of the people who were sitting on the bus bench are now fighting for their lives, according to police. The driver of the vehicle and one of his two passengers were also transported to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

One witness on scene Matthew Rodriguez, told KENS 5 he watched the crash happen from another bus stop across the street.

"It was the most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life," Rodriguez said. "He must have been going sixty miles per hour."

Police were not sure what led the driver to crash into the bus stop but were continuing to investigate. Further details were not immediately available.

