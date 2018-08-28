SAN ANTONIO — At least six people were injured, and four were left in critical condition Tuesday after a car plowed into a west-side bus stop, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they were first alerted to the crash scene at 11:09 a.m. At least nine units continued to the scene at Zarzamora and Culebra around 12:15 p.m.

Police told KENS 5 that they had limited details and were continuing to investigate the scene.

Preliminary reports from police indicated that a person traveling westbound down Culebra lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a row of people waiting at a bus stop.

The car ended up gliding past and crashing onto a concrete barrier nearby.

According to police, four people were hit, including one woman who was pregnant and suffered critical injuries. She was listed in serious condition. The other victims are listed in stable condition.

33-year-old Marcos Estrada, 53-year-old Reicedo Concepcion, and 55-year-old Vanneta Georgia have all been identified.

The pregnant woman's name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

One witness on scene Matthew Rodriguez, told KENS 5 he watched the crash happen from another bus stop across the street.

"It was the most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life," Rodriguez said. "He must have been going sixty miles per hour."

Police were not sure what led the driver to crash into the bus stop but were continuing to investigate. Further details were not immediately available.

KENS 5 was on the scene; LIVE VIDEO BELOW.

© 2018 KENS