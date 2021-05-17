Driver takes out fence, crashes into home on northwest side

The homeowner was inside at the time late Sunday night, but wasn't injured when the car went through a fence and then into the house. Police are investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — A car came crashing into a fence and then a home on the northwest side late Sunday night. No one inside the home was injured, but the driver was treated for her injuries, along with her passenger, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dean Martin near the Medical Center.

Police said it's unclear how the woman driving the Dodge Charger lost control and ended up running through the fence and into the back side of the home.

The homeowner was home at the time of the incident, but was not injured.