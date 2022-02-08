Car narrowly misses home after crashing into front yard

The driver was speeding when they lost control and went through the fence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A driver narrowly missed crashing into a house after losing control and crashing through the front yard, officials say.

Just before 3 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of South Laredo for reports of the crash.

When police arrived one scene, the located the crashed car that was still running in the front yard. Police say the crash happened when the driver was driving too fast at a high rate of speed and lost control.

Had the car gone a few more inches to the right, it would have crashed inside of the home that had people inside of it.