Car hit by train just north of Five Points area

Police say they suspect the driver was under the influence of something when the car was hit by the train.

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe a car was hit by a train just north of the Five Points area early Friday morning.

The accident happened at Ashby and Aganier around 3 a.m.

Police say they suspect the driver was under the influence of something when the car was hit by the train. Investigators say they have ruled out alcohol as a cause.

The man was the only person in the car and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At last check, police had not filed any charges, but they say charges are possible once the man is cleared from the hospital.

