SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant

Surveillance footage from Speranza Italian Restaurant shows an SUV plow through the front of the restaurant.

DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant.

The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.

Four people were taken to local hospitals following the incident, Dallas Fire-Rescue Department officials said, while many others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Six emergency response units were assigned to the accident at bout 8:33 p.m. Thursday. Officials said that an urban search and rescue team was initially dispatched but disregarded as it was determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged.

Dallas police said a further investigation determined the driver, 64-year-old Jan Bennett, was intoxicated and arrested for intoxication assault with a prior conviction. She was taken to the Dallas County Jail.

"From the staff to the management we are heartbroken to all who experienced this terrible moment last night," the restaurant wrote in the Instagram post. "We are thankful children were not involved, and we wish a quick recovery to our injured friends. Please know you are all in our hearts and prayers."

The restaurant has opened a GoFundMe to go toward re-opening and repairing the restaurant. Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.

Owner Nicole Mala told WFAA Friday afternoon that it's not clear when the restaurant will reopen inside--but hopes to resume take-out services soon.

She also said that employees recognized the suspect--that she was a regular at the restaurant and would often drink at the bar on the weekends.

"She told us that she was coming into eat--but just didn't come in the right way," Mala said. "She added that she hit the gas instead of the brakes."

"But it just felt like a bomb exploded in here."

Mala told patrons to leave and not worry about their bills. Now, she has to worry about cleaning up.

The restaurant has been open for about three years and took a hit during COVID as most did in the dining industry.

"Now we're taking a hit again--but we'll bounce back," Mala said.

Mala is also thankful no one was seriously injured or killed even.