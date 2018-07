SAN ANTONIO — A two car accident led to one of the cars crashing into a supermarket just north of downtown.

The police and fire department responded to the accident at the La Michoacana on North Flores just before 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say one driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Pictures of the supermarket show some damage to the exterior of the building.

The accident is under investigation.

© 2018 KENS