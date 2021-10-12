Car crashes into ambulance, SUV on northeast side, police say

SAPD said Emergency Medical Services was not transporting a patient at the time and were on their way back to the station.

SAN ANTONIO — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including an ambulance, took place on the city's northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Friday on Kaepa and Rittiman Road.

Police said a blue car caused a chain reaction crash, involving an ambulance and a gold SUV. The blue vehicle then rolled multiple times and slammed into a utility pole.

SAPD said Emergency Medical Services was not transporting a patient at the time and were on their way back to the station. Everyone involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and no one was hospitalized.

Authorities said at this time, it does not appear that intoxication played a role in the crash.