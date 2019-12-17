SAN ANTONIO — A driver ran a red light causing a chain reaction crash and sending a woman to the hospital overnight, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Monday on Camp Bullis Road near The Rim.

The driver of a black pick up truck slammed into a white car, causing the white car to spin and hit an SUV behind it at the intersection, police said.

Emergency Medical Services took the woman in the white car to University Hospital with a possible concussion, authorities said.

It's not clear yet if the driver that police say ran the red light will be charged.