After the crash one of the men fled on foot where he was apprehended by a Windcrest K9 Officer.

SAN ANTONIO DE ARECO, Buenos Aires Province — Two men were arrested after police say they fit the description for an aggravated robbery that took place in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon. Before the arrest police were led on a high speed chase.

Windcrest Police say they their vehicle matched the description used in an aggravated robbery by two men at shoe store, WSS, in Universal City Thursday.

As officers arrived to the location of their vehicle they found Anthony Jamal Ferguson and Hollis Alexander Richardson who decided to flee from the scene.

Ferguson fled in the vehicle down Walzem Road striking multiple cars, jumping curbs through parking lots of businesses before crashing near a Dunkin Doughnuts where the vehicle caught fire, police say. After the crash Ferguson fled on foot where he was apprehended by a Windcrest K9 Officer.

Officers say they located Richardson who had stolen items from shoe store, WSS, was jumping over neighborhood fences after canvassing the area and with help from San Antonio Police.

The two men were arrested and transported to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries.