SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a car wreck on the city's northeast side.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday between Old O'Connor Road and Weidner Road.

KENS 5 Eyewitness Amy Lutich sent us a video driving on the O'Connor Bridge, as seen below:

Nearly 15 units responded to the car wreck. KENS 5 spoke to authorities and they told us that the driver and passenger were injured, but police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Infant twins were in the backseat, but they are expected to be okay. The cause of the wreck was not reported.

