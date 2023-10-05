Police searching for driver who crashed into home on west side

One woman was inside the house at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver that fled the scene after crashing into a home on the west side, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Ruiz Street around 7:08 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When police arrived to the scene they found a truck stuck in a home with structural damage to the home.

Police say after the crash the driver took off running and other cars were left with damage down the road.