Teen and child taken to hospital after car crashes into home, SAPD says

The child and the teen were taken to the hospital as one hit the car window when their vehicle crashed into the house, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been taken to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on the northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred near Bandera and Texas Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a family of four lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a home damaging a fence and side of the home. The parents sat in the front seats with a 5-year-old and 15-year-old in the back, according to officials.

Police say one of the children hit their car window when the vehicle crashed into the home. The child and teen were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.