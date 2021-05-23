Woman dead after car flips into flooded bayou during crash in Aldine area

It's unknown if any other passengers were in the car with the woman, but a dive time is investigating.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after her car flipped into a flooded bayou during a crash on W. Hardy Road in the Aldine area.

This happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block before West Road.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman, identified as Philana Atkins, was driving southbound on W. Hardy Road when she hit an embankment on a bridge, causing her vehicle to flip into the flooded bayou nearby.

@HCSO_2Patrol units responded to a 1 car Major Accident located at 14068 W Hardy Rd. Preliminary info a vehicle found in the water under the bridge with an adult female confirmed deceased by EMS. Vehicular Crimes and Marine units dispatched to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/v1LXxiZq4N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 23, 2021

Investigators and emergency responders were called to the scene and pronounced Atkins dead.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

HCSO tweeted at 4:05 p.m. Sunday that a dive team had retrieved the vehicle, which had considerable damage from the wreck.

Deputies do not know how this crash happened but said they will be checking to see if alcohol played a role.

HCSO District 2 units were called to fatality accident overnight where a vehicle struck an overpass and landed in a small waterway. The HCSO Dive Team assisted in recovery of the vehicle in order to assist the vehicular crimes division during their investigation. @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/zzhgcMW18k — Major Rolf Nelson (@HCSO_HSB) May 23, 2021