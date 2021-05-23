Woman dead after car flips into flooded bayou during crash in Aldine area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after her car flipped into a flooded bayou during a crash on W. Hardy Road in the Aldine area.
This happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block before West Road.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said the woman, identified as Philana Atkins, was driving southbound on W. Hardy Road when she hit an embankment on a bridge, causing her vehicle to flip into the flooded bayou nearby.
Investigators and emergency responders were called to the scene and pronounced Atkins dead.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed there were no other passengers in the vehicle.
HCSO tweeted at 4:05 p.m. Sunday that a dive team had retrieved the vehicle, which had considerable damage from the wreck.
Deputies do not know how this crash happened but said they will be checking to see if alcohol played a role.
