Car chase ends on far south side; suspect taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect was taken into custody "without incident," officials say, after a wild car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies through San Antonio's far south side.

The chase lasted almost thirty minutes as the suspect, a man whose has yet to be identified, took deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office along I-35 south and into residential neighborhoods.

Chopper 5 captured footage of the vehicle with apparent damage; the car had lost its hood and at some points during the chase, smoke was seen pouring out from the engine.

BCSO eventually suspended their chase and DPS troopers took over. The chase came to an end in the 1300 block of W. Hutchins. when the suspect jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot. Authorities were able to surround the suspect and drew their guns on the man. He did not resist arrest.

A DPS official did not know the initial probable cause that led to BCSO engaging with the suspect. What chases the suspect may face are unknown.

