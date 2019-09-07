SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a west side Bill Miller's BBQ didn't start in the kitchen. Police said a car smashed through the restaurant and then burst into flames.

The incident took place Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m.

A SUV was driving west bound on Culebra Road when a black sedan rammed them from behind, according to police. The sedan drove off through the road and hit the Bill Miller's.

Police said that after the sedan hit the building, the SUV driver pulled over, but the driver of the sedan fled on foot. The sedan then caught fire.

Damage is estimated around $10,000 to $15,000. The driver of the SUV was able to cooperate with the San Antonio Police Department as well as the San Antonio Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.