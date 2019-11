SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler crashed on I-10 Westbound going towards Leon Springs Tuesday morning. A few hours later, a car flipped over in the exact same location, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Traffic is being diverted off to Boerne Stage Road exit until further notice.

SAFD has not confirmed how bad the injuries are, but they did say a woman involved in the crash is out and alert.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.