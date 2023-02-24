CapMetro train crash damages tracks near Leander station

If repairs aren't finished by tomorrow, CapMetro will coordinate a "bus bridge."

LEANDER, Texas — Train tracks near the Leander Capital Metro (CapMetro) station are being repaired after a train hit a truck crossing the tracks.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 23, a CapMetro train collided with a truck off of Hero Way near the Leander station. No injuries were sustained in the crash, but crews are working to move the truck off of the now damaged tracks.

If repairs on the track are not completed by Saturday, CapMetro will coordinate a "bus bridge" to take passengers from the Leander station to the Lakeline station. This will allow CapMetro customers to maintain service on their normal routes.

CapMetro will issue an update on Saturday if a "bus bridge" needs to be enacted.

(2/2) We hope to have the track reopened by the @AustinFC match tomorrow. However, if it's still closed, we will have our bus bridge in place for fans coming from Leander. To get the latest updates, please sign up for MetroAlerts: https://t.co/Sye5BXrBZd — CapMetro (@CapMetroATX) February 25, 2023