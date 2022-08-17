Man accused of killing two people in San Antonio facing capital murder charges

James Miller is accused of killing two in what county authorities said was a drug deal meetup that ended in gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: A previous version of this article had incorrect information on Miller's date of arrest.

A man accused of killing two people is now facing capital murder charges.

James Miller, 20, was wanted for the deaths of two, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old teenager who were killed in what county authorities said was a drug deal meetup that ended in gunfire back in 2020.

The shooting occurred on the 7300 block of Rubens Drive at just after 9 p.m. on December 17. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident was "probably a planned ambush."

“(The) mere fact that a 14-year-old was present during a drug deal…makes it more tragic,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “Very easily we could have been talking about four or five homicide victims as opposed to two.”

NEST security footage from a nearby home showed both the victim's car, as well as the suspect's car, arriving at the crime scene. The sound of gunshots is heard on the recorded video right before the suspect's vehicle is seen driving off.

A witness told police that she was friends with one of the deceased and had exchanged text messages with him that evening. He texted her that he was with Miller and another man.

Witnesses told police that Miller and another man fired shots into the car the two men were killed inside.

Miller is charged with capital murder, which is a felony. His bond has been set at $500,000.

