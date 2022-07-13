Canyon Lake man found guilty for distribution of child pornography

The man has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 26, 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — A federal jury convicted a Canyon Lake man for distribution of child pornography on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Court documents show Seth Elred Perricone, 47, shared more than 115,00 files of child pornography over the Internet. The jury found him guilty of six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

The release says Perricone faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the seven counts and has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 26, 2018.