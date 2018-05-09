CANYON LAKE — A Texas couple has been traveling around the state in their tiny home for the past two years. They picked Canyon Lake as the place to buy land and put down some roots.

Nicole Archer and hubby Mark grew up in Houston and fell in love in college. After the wedding, they started building a life together. They got the big house, 9-to-5 jobs and it wasn’t working for them.

“In today's society it's so easy to just get caught in comparison-itis where you're looking at everybody else on Facebook and looking at all these advertisements telling you that you constantly need something,” said Nicole Archer. “And then something happens one day and you look around and you're like, none of this stuff means anything.”

The duo moved to Hawaii and did some soul searching. When they returned to Texas in 2016, it was time to live tiny. The Archers were featured on a popular TV show and traveled across the Lone Star State. A couple months ago they decided to buy land in Canyon Lake.

Their tiny living journey is far from over.

“We went into living tiny with that mindset that we would be spending hopefully, a lot more time outdoors,” said Mark Archer. “Hiking and exploring, traveling, even just on our deck hanging out rather than sitting inside behind our TVs or computers.”

The Archers say downsizing was a process. The Tax Day Flood in Houston did some cleaning out for them.

Nicole says she can get attached to items that have sentimental value. To save space, she takes pictures of those items to create scrapbooks.

“The rewarding things that I've gotten from it are the minimalistic approach because that requires organization everything having its place, which is my happy place,” said Mark.

They eliminated duplicates of everything; including spatulas.

“The hardest part was clothing, which is probably hard for any girl,” said Nicole.

To store the clothing they kept, the Archers have storage in their sleeping loft. A 2-foot cube holds hanging items, four shelves store folded shirts and the platform their mattress rests on contains dozens of cubbies for shoes, underwear, socks and out-of-season items.

The Archers say the best part about their tiny house is always being together. The challenges do show up on occasion.

“There's nowhere to go when you don't want to be around somebody,” said Nicole. “There's no doors to slam.”

The couple says tiny living isn’t for everyone but they hope their journey shows the rewards of taking action.

“What I've learned over the last three and a half years is that if you feel something in your soul that you're supposed to do and you want to do it and there's something in your way, there is a way to overcome it,” said Nicole. “All you have to do is believe and take the first step.”

Mark and Nicole Archer say they were drawn to Canyon Lake because the land allowed their tiny home, nature was plentiful and they were close to friends in San Antonio and Austin.

© 2018 KENS