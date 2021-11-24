'Can't have it again' | New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner canceled

The supper of joy didn't happen last year because of the pandemic, and this year it's the same ending.

SAN ANTONIO — A New Braunfels Thanksgiving tradition is cancelled again. For the second year in a row, the 'New Braunfels Community Thanksgiving Dinner' won't happen Thursday. Organizer Cheryl Craft was forced to make the tough decision. She has been a part of the event for two decades.

"Thanksgiving is about giving," she said. "Family and friends coming together."

And just much like the town of New Braunfels this feast has grown. The last time it was held was in 2019. It served 7,500 people.

Craft said she also feeds the police department, sheriff's office, hospitals and other businesses who are open on Thanksgiving.

"It gives the people that are alone during Thanksgiving a place to go and for the elderly to come out and meet new people," she said.

The supper of joy didn't happen last year because of the pandemic, and this year it's the same reason.

"It is hard to tell these people that I don't have it this year," Craft said.

She said the main reason is the lack of funding. Craft said organizations she depends on weren't able to give enough money. She said most of their dollars come from Wurstfest and after COVID and a devastating fire, that festival didn't happen in 2020 --- however, it did finally return a few weeks ago.

"Since clubs and stuff make their money at Wurstfest and Wurstfest didn't happen, funds are tight," she said.

However, not volunteers. It takes about 300 to make this event a reality. Craft is optimistic about the future. She said she just needs a major sponsor to help this tradition live on.