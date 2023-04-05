The Caney Creek fire chief said the students were taken to the hospital after reporting symptoms of headaches.

CONROE, Texas — Six students were taken to the hospital Thursday after a second day of "concerning odor" at Caney Creek High School, firefighters say.

Caney Creek Fire Chief Raymond Flannelly said the students reported having headaches. We don't' know their conditions.

Conroe ISD said students and staff first became aware of a gas smell near the cafeteria Wednesday morning. They evacuated the school as the Caney Creek Fire Department and Conroe ISD maintenance staff investigated where the smell was coming from.

Firefighters went through the building with gas detectors, but couldn't find the source, according to Flannelly.

Students were dismissed early Wednesday and though the source of the smell was undetermined, school officials decided that classes would resume the next day.

Around noon Thursday, the odor returned and firefighters were called back to the school to investigate.

This time, fire marshals and a Hazmat team was sent to the school to assist in finding the source of the "concerning odor," but once again, the source of the smell was undetermined.

"They went through the building from top to bottom," Flannelly said. "These Hazmat teams are professionals, they know a lot about different types of gases, their meters picked up nothing as well. So, it's a mystery."

Flannelly said theories are going around that this could be some kind of prank where a spray is being discharged around the school.

"We hope it's not because I promise you, they will be held accountable," Flannelly said.

The district said it is trying to determine if classes will resume Friday. Parents will be notified through the messaging system that was used to send out the alerts about the odor.