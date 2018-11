A candle is to blame for a house fire on the far west side late Tuesday night, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on Buffalo Horn and could see smoke pouring from the back of the house.

Everyone who was inside the home made it out safely. One person suffered burns and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters say a candle left burning in the bathroom started the fire.

