SAN ANTONIO — A candle light vigil was held Saturday night to remember those who have died since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It's been one year since Methodist Hospital received its first COVID-19 patient. Since then, it's been 365 days of battling the coronavirus.

People gathered outside the hospital, and some watched online, to take part in a vigil of remembrance. All while remaining hopeful for the future.