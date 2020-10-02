SAN ANTONIO — Virginia Villa survived cancer, and now she has to endure another setback. At the end of January, her home was destroyed in a fire.

Villa is in remission from thyroid cancer. She found out about her house fire while in the hospital. She also had just paid off her home seven months ago.

The 63-year-old chaplain has a message of hope about this major setback. In an interview, in Spanish, the grandmother said despite her house catching fire, she still feels blessed.

Her daughter Abigail Cruz and her three boys lived with Villa. Thankfully, no one was home.

"My heart sank," Cruz said. "It is a tough blow because it is yours. The house is yours now, and this is happening. But, one of the things we always say God has a plan. And we are going to get through it."

Villa has been through a lot in the past several months. She paid off her home, she had cancer surgery, and now, her home is destroyed. The 63-year-old said while 'bad' things have happened to her, she is still alive and for that she is grateful.

"Aqui estoy," she said.

The family would like to rebuild on the property and has a GoFundMe account. If you would like to help, click here.

The family also thanks a neighbor who rushed in to make sure no one was home at the time of the fire. The neighbor did help save their pets.

According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire was due to a space heater.