SAN ANTONIO — Following the announcement of a public health emergency by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Friday, March 14, along with a ban on any gatherings of 500 persons or more, many churches are canceling their worship services.

Rather than meeting in person, churches are encouraging attendees to participate in online worship services.

Here is a running list of churches that have announced cancellations:

Saturday, March 14

First Chinese Baptist Chruch has closed its campus and services will be available online.

Oak Hills Church announced that all on-campus weekend worship gatherings will be suspended until further notice. An online worship experience will continue to be provided at the regular service times. Read the full release here.

Friday, March 13