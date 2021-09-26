CAMP CAMP offers summer camp activities all year round for children of all abilities

CAMP CAMP allows children with special needs to enjoy summer camp activities all year round.

SAN ANTONIO — It started over 40 years ago when a group of U.S. Air Force doctors made it possible for 32 children with special needs to enjoy summer camp activities.

A few years later, CAMP CAMP was born, allowing children of all abilities to enjoy summer camp.

“We provide recreational opportunities for individuals with special needs, even those who are considered maybe medically fragile,” said D’Anna Hopkins with the Children’s Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP).

The organization, Children’s Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP), allows children with special needs the opportunity to enjoy summer camp activities like horseback riding, swimming, and canoeing.

Now, parents can join in on the fun all year round.

For two weekends in October, and one weekend in December, the entire family is invited to a weekend retreat at CAMP CAMP’s property in the Hill Country.

“We would love to have families come out and join us for a weekend, have just an amazing experience with your whole family and kind of reconnect and the outdoors,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said the weekend adventures are free for families.

“It is underwritten by Methodist Healthcare Ministries, which means there's absolutely no cost to families,” said Hopkins.

CAMP CAMP is also offering other events through December like the Teen and Adult Day Adventures happening in San Antonio.

Hopkins said volunteers are needed.

“We thrive on our volunteers aged 15 and up,” said Hopkins. “We're one of the few programs that will take a young adult, we mentor them, we help develop them and make sure that they're equipped and trained.”

For a full list of programs offered in the next few months, visit their website at campcamp.org