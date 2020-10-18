Cameron Peak Fire grows to more than 200,000 acres

The wildfire has been burning for more than two months in Larimer County and is the largest recorded in Colorado history.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Active fire behavior is expected to continue Sunday for the Cameron Peak Fire, which has grown to 203,253 acres with 62% containment.

The wildfire, which started Aug. 13 near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, is the largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history after a surge east over the past week has prompted new evacuations.

On Sunday, there was a chance of light rain or snow, with partly cloudy skies and moderate winds of 20 to 30 mph over the west side of the fire.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) lifted evacuation orders on Sunday afternoon for Manhattan Road, Shambhala Center and County Road 103 from the Tunnel Campground north. Residents may return home with no restrictions.

LCSO issued mandatory evacuation orders on Friday and Saturday for:

The area on the east side of Glade Road from north Mildred Lane to north of Spring Canyon Ranch Road.

All of County Road 52E (Rist Canyon Road) from County Road 27 east to County Road 27E.

County Road 27 east to the Devils Backbone.

Highway 34 from the Dam Store to just west of Soul Shine Road

Pinewood Reservoir to Flatiron Reservoir

County Road 29 to the west side of County Road 27 north of Highway 34

A portion of County Road 27 was briefly dropped to voluntary evacuation, but now remains in mandatory evacuation status, LCSO said. The east side of County Road 27 south of Mildred Lane down to County Road 24H remains on mandatory evacuation.

A voluntary evacuation was issued Saturday for residents and businesses on Road 38E from Rim Rock Valley Lane over to South Bay.

The Red Cross was offering assistance to evacuees at the Days Inn at 7860 6th St. in Wellington.

The Colorado Department of Transportation urged travelers to avoid the area to allow emergency responders and evacuees to move as needed.

See an interactive map of the evacuation areas below:

Multiple structures have been destroyed in the areas of Pingree Park Road, Lazy Knee and Inca, as well as both sides of 44H and the Groove Springs area, officials confirmed during a community meeting Wednesday night.

Preventing additional structure damage was the goal over the weekend. Wind gusts up to 70 mph and exceptionally dry fuels were expected to lead to “extreme fire behavior” over the weekend.

A Red Flag Warning ended Saturday night.

Structure triage and assessments have been completed in the Falls River corridor, Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Estes Park Valley, Glen Haven and the storm mountain areas, and firefighters are beginning to build lines in the area.

A Structure Protection Group on Friday was working to the north of the fire to provide point protection in the Red Feather and Crystal Lakes areas as needed. Another group is working to the south and east of the fire edge to assess needs and establish point protection where it's safe to do so — including the areas and communities between Wednesday's fire growth and Glen Haven to the south.

The Larimer County Joint Information Center is available at 970-980-2500 to provide information about evacuations, road closures, property assessments, credentials and large and small animal shelters.

Sign up for Larimer County Emergency Alerts: nocoalert.org

Red Cross

If you are an evacuee or someone who has been impacted by the wildfires and needs assistance, call 1-800-417-0495.

To sign up to volunteer, email Joshua.Stewart@redcross.org.