SAN ANTONIO — The holidays are here which means lots of parties. Sugar and champagne are holiday staples, but they can cause the unwanted gift of a few extra pounds.



Dr. Cynthia Cantu, a Primary Care Physician with UT Health San Antonio, says the key to staying on track is shopping smart.

Strolling the aisles of Walmart, Dr. Cantu points out which products have hidden calories and which treats offer a healthy option. The first stop is the beverage aisle.

“A common thing throughout the party [season] is the beverages,” said Dr. Cantu. “There's a lot of liquid calories so consider that if you're having multiple drinks.”

Red wine, champagne and low carb beer are on the nice list while sugary Moscato and pre-made Margarita mixes or mixers are on the naughty list. Fresh grapes and strawberries can be added to your drink for a guilt-free flavor boost.

“Don’t forget to drink responsibly,” said Dr. Cantu.

For a quick appetizer, Dr. Cantu recommends picking up boiled or steamed shrimp. She says to check sodium levels on pre-packaged shrimp cocktail party trays.

A stop in the produce section offers plenty of side options.

“Maybe take some mushrooms, cut them up and put them in the oven with a little bit of cheese,” said Dr. Cantu. “[It’s a] great alternative instead of frying.”

Vegetables with salsa or ranch are another option. Check the dip label for low sodium, fat and carb levels.

For tamale lovers, Dr. Cantu recommends picking up gluten-free, 100% grain masa. Use chicken breast for the filling and olive oil as needed instead of corn oil.

And yes, sweet treats are allowed.

“I actually love Christmas cookies. If you're making cookies, you can use almond flour. You can use a Walmart brand or even coconut flour. It tastes amazing too,” said Dr. Cantu.

She says Stevia and low-fat butter are simple ingredient substitutions that will cut the calories on baked treats.

“Just take a few items and cut a little bit of calories here and there,” said Dr. Cantu. “[It’s] very easy to do and you're going to eat a very healthy, delicious meal for the holiday.”