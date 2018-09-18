SAN ANTONIO — Local gamers of all levels and from all platforms — console, mobile, PC, table top, etc. — are uniting for one cause on Saturday, November 3: to save and improve the lives of kids treated at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising program, provides game-loving locals a fun way to support The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, the local CMN Hospital.

Participants sign up for the 24-hour gaming marathon and invite friends, family, and fans to donate to The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. The official Game Day is Nov. 3, but participants may complete their 24 hours of play whenever and however they prefer: all in one day, one hour a day for 24 days, etc. Players may also participate solo or on teams.

Last year’s event raised more than $51,000 for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and helped to ensure every child receives the life-saving, world-class medical care they deserve, regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. Funds raised are used to pay for equipment, research, supplies, charitable care, and a variety of other needs the Hospital has.

“Gamers intuitively transport into other worlds and are experienced problem-solvers,” Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals President and CEO John Lauck said. “They passionately answer the call to raise critical funds that help heal kids. Extra Life is making a big impact on children’s hospitals, and individual gamers are making countless miracles happen for local kids and families.”

The virtual marathon expects 50,000 gamers to fundraise for 170 CMN Hospitals across North America. The 2017 event raised more than $1.4 million on Game Day, contributing to the year’s total of $11.1 million. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $40 million for member hospitals.

Extra Life partners with some of the largest names in the gaming industry, including Twitch, Rooster Teeth, Reddit, Wizards of the Coast, Humble Bundle, ESA Foundation, XSplit and Trion Worlds. While anyone can participate, many expert gamers and broadcasters live-stream their play and earn donations from followers.

Interested participants can register at Extra-Life.org, select The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio as their preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal and collect donations throughout the year for kids in need. Learn more about the local CMN Hospital and how donations are saving kids’ lives at CMNHospitals.org.

