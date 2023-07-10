'If it doesn't feel right talk to someone.' Call this number if you're dealing with domestic abuse.

Advocates say San Antonio's domestic violence 'scourge' will not end unless people speak up. Call 210-733-8810 if you need help.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department received more than 71,000 family violence calls in 2021. The department wrote more 20,000 incident reports the same year. Saturday, Chief William McManus said family violence is still an unacceptable issue facing the community.

"You would not believe how many times a day we get calls for domestic violence. You can't imagine it. It's prolific," McManus said. "One life lost to domestic violence is one to many. One victim that suffered abuse from an intimate partner is one too many."

The Chief made the remarks at the 11th Annual Purple Run Saturday morning, which kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in San Antonio. More than 644 people attended the event.

Advocates did not mince words about the consistent problem the City of San Antonio faces with domestics violence. Anyone who needs help escaping domestic violence should call the Family Violence Prevention Services 24/7 hotline at 210-733-8810.

"Once you understand that they person who is supposed to love you, to protect you, to care for you is not necessarily showing it the right way, and you are afraid of that person, come forth and give us a call. Call our hotline we can help," Family Violence Prevention Services CEO Marta Pelaez said.

Palaez said domestic violence is a "generational" issue and children who are exposed to domestic violence are more likely to become abusive themselves when they grow up.

"If you do not communicate to children about respectfully relating to one another you will have the next generation of abusers and victims. If a mother and her three children come to the shelter, they will be helped," Pelaez said. "But the mother and three children that do not come to the shelter... that mother and her children will be part of the increased numbers of the next generation."

Advocates also said it's important to see the signs of potential domestic violence ahead of time. Jessica Meza lost her sister, Kristine Meza, in 2011. Kristine had dated a man for two years but the man became progressively controlling. Kristine later broke off the relationship, and even got a restraining order, but the ex-boyfriend later shot her.

Jessica Meza hopes any woman, or man, who sees potential issues in their relationship will reach out to someone they trust for help.

"Share what it is that you are experiencing. If something feels off, if something doesn't feel right, then talk to someone about it. Get a perspective that is outside of the relationship to help you understand," Meza said. "It may not be an abusive situation but there are some red flags."

Meza said said her sisters boyfriend became very controlling of her sisters time and became frustrated when she spent time with family. Meza said the jealousy only got worse with time.

"There are early signs that can be misinterpreted as love and care. Jealousy, being extremely over-protective where they want to have control over your time, those are some of the warning signs I remember," Meza said.

Kristine's family later created the Kristine Meza Foundation to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Learn more about Family Violence Prevention Services here.