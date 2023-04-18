Bystander hit by woman driving truck while she was trying to flee from bar fight

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on North Main avenue off of East Evergreen Street just north of downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two women outside of a bar near downtown led to a man being run down by one of the woman driving away in a truck, police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on North Main avenue off of East Evergreen Street just north of downtown.

Police say the fight broke out shortly after The Heat Night Club let their guests out for the night.

An innocent bystander, a 33-year-old man, was hit by one of the women involved in the altercation who was trying to leave the scene in what police say may have been a black Ram truck.

Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The victim was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

