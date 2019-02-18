SAN ANTONIO — It’s the gift of life many of us take for granted.

When Dev Reddy needed hundreds of blood transfusions while battling childhood leukemia, the community stepped in to help save his life.

And, now the eight-year-old boy is teaching others to give back - by giving blood.

After chemotherapy, Dev’s lungs were badly damaged, and he was in ICU for six months.

When the ventilator wasn’t helping, he was put on another machine that thinned his blood, causing him to bleed internally and externally, according to Shernaz Sanjana, Dev’s aunt.

It was then that Dev needed over 300 blood transfusions.

“Dev is an O negative blood type, which is very rare. Only seven percent of the population have that blood. So it was difficult for Dev to find that blood,” said Sanjana.

When word got out, an army of strangers stepped in to help.

“I think he needed three hundred and thirty units, and last year when we collected it was almost fifteen hundred units,” said Sanjana.

Now the little fighter is paying it forward by hosting a blood drive - even though he wasn’t in need of blood.

“He said he wanted to because he wanted many other children - many other people who are in need of blood - to be able to get it without having a problem or an issue,” said Sanjana.

Over the weekend, Team Dev came back to donate.

Chad Schultz said he’s donated over 55 times to the center.

“The whole reason we're here is to help people,” he said.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said they collected over 600 units during the four-day drive, but it’s still not enough for the 48 counties the center supports.

It’s 30 minutes of your time that can make a difference in someone’s life.

“I don't have the skills to have to help them, but what's in my veins can,” said Schultz.

It’s a life-saving gift for Dev who believes in the power of his community to step in and help.

“I would say he has taught us adults how to never lose hope,” said Sanjana.

Sanjana said Dev is recovering at home and healing every minute.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is open 7 days a week and is always in need of donations.

To schedule a donation, call 210-731-5590, or visit SouthTexasBlood.org/teamdev.