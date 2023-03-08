Businesses reopen after water main break caused cut in water service

SAWS crews worked overnight to restore water on I-10 West at Calle Rialto.

SAN ANTONIO — Several businesses in the Leon Springs area are expected to reopen Thursday after a water main break two days earlier.

SAWS says another contractor cut into the water main Tuesday night while trying to add a new service line. They were not able to restore the connection.

Nine businesses in the area lost water service all day Wednesday, including a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, doctors' offices and a salon.

KENS 5 is told the water should be back on for all the businesses Thursday morning.

