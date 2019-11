SAN ANTONIO — A spokesperson for North East Independent School District told KENS 5 Monday morning that a school bus collided with another vehicle.

The incident took place after 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities said 29 Stone Oak Elementary students were on board.

A female driving the car was taken to University Hospital. No injuries involving the students or bus driver were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.