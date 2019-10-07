KERRVILLE, Texas — Fifty campers filed into the gym at Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville. Using golf balls, laundry baskets and rolling seated scooters, the group starts a life-sized game of hungry hippos. It’s evident each camper is hungry for a win. Along with this fierce competition, the kids will zip through the Kerrville countryside, ride horses and go swimming. Camp David is about making memories and creating a special bond between kids who are truly survivors. The week of inclusion and confidence building has left a lasting impact on thousands of Texas children.

“W­hen I dropped it, the fire caught on the gas that was on my dress, and it just went whoo,”said Gloria Velasquez, raising her hands to signify the roar of the flames.

She was 6-years-old whe­n the gas-fueled fire burned parts of her legs, torso and shoulder. Velasquez says the Texas Burn Survivors Society (TBSS) has given her a great gift.

“Family friends, that's the only thing that can help you get through it,” said Velasquez. “Camp David helped me get through this.”

Back for her fourth year, the 11-year-old is excited to spend time with one of her heroes, Jaclyn White. The TBSS board member grew up going to the summer camp.

“My sisters and I were terrified to go, we didn't want to leave our parents,” said White. “Then like 30 minutes once we were there, we loved it. We [told our parents], ‘leave, go get us like toothbrushes and clothes, we want to stay.’”

White hasn’t missed a summer for 23 years. She’s been a counselor and now makes sure every kid has a blast.

Along with burn survivors ages 7-16, the camp is open to siblings and the children of survivors.

“When I was a camper, you found community and you found like where you fit in,” said White. “In daily life, you don't get to see another burn survivor. You don't get to know how people overcome. That community really helps people see what other people can do.”

Velasquez says she’s grateful for the donors and volunteers who make sure the camp helps change lives.

“It's amazing how somebody could think of doing something this kind,” said Velasquez. “Really, when you think about it really makes your heart beat out of your chest, knowing that you have something to hold on to.”

Camp David has been held at Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville since 2007. Financed by private donations, the $1,800 camp fee is covered for all campers.

During the rest of the year, TBSS dedicates time and resources to several other programs. They include: purchasing scar management garments for burn survivors who can’t afford them otherwise; providing emergency assistance to burn survivors and their families; a scholarship program to assist burn survivors obtain a degree; and several programs working with wounded warriors. TBSS also has a support group in partnership with USAIR at SAMMC that meets every Saturday, and a Leaders in Fire Education (LIFE), a fire and burn prevention education program in association with the San Antonio Fire Department.